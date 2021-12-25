2 Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Neutralised by Security Forces in J&K's Shopian
The security forces, during the encounter in Chowgam area, also recovered various incriminating materials.
In the early hours of Friday, 25 December, security forces neutralised two armed militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.
The security forces, during the encounter in Chowgam area, also recovered various incriminating materials including arms and ammunition.
The forced had launched a cordon-and-search operation based on inputs of the presence of militants in the Chowgam area. The search operation later turned into an encounter as militants opened fire on the security forces.
"Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists neutralised in the encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Chowgam area of Shopian. One terrorist was involved in grenade firing andkilling of civilians. Another terrorist had joined recently."Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir.
Earlier on 24 December, an unidentified terrorist was neutralised in the Mumanhal (Arwani) area of Anantnag.
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.