Two Killed, Five Injured in Bomb Blast in Manipur Two Days Ahead of Polls
At least two people were killed and five others injured in a bomb blast in Manipur 48 hours before the polls.
At least two people, including a child, were killed and five others injured when a bomb exploded at a house in Gangpimual village in Churachandpur district on Saturday night, 48 hours before the first phase of Assembly elections, the police said.
A district police officer said that seven persons, including children, sustained serious injuries due to the bomb blast and were taken to the district hospital, where Mangminlal, 6, and Langinsang, 22, succumbed to injuries.
Senior police officers along with reinforcement team have rushed to the area and a search is on to nab the unknown perpetrators.
Saturday night's bomb explosion is a major violent incident after the schedule of the Manipur Assembly elections was declared on 8 January by the Election Commission.
The elections to the 60-seat Manipur Assembly would be held in two phases on 28 February and 5 March. Votes will be counted on 10 March.
