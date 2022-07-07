2 Held After CM Sarma Says Silchar Floods Man-Made; Cop Denies Communal Angle

A resident of Bethkundi, which is situated on the outskirts of Silchar, Kabul Khan was nabbed by police officials on the night of 1 July, following which he was taken in for questioning and arrested.

Khan had allegedly filmed a video of the breach, and had been identified by the audio of the recording, which included his voice.

Meanwhile, Mithu Hussain Laskar was taken by the police on Saturday.

As per a report by IANS, at least six people were involved in the incident, and efforts to identify the others involved in the incident are still ongoing.