Two Dalit Men in Bihar’s Aurangabad Forced To Do Sit-Ups, Lick Spit off Ground
The duo were allegedly assaulted by a candidate for the post of Panchayat head for not voting for him.
In a shocking incident, two Dalit men in Bihar's Aurangabad district were allegedly assaulted and forced to do sit-ups by a man, who had recently contested in an election for the post of a Panchayat head, claiming the duo did not vote for him, though he had paid them to do so.
One of the men was also allegedly forced to lick his own spit off the ground.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, the candidate can be seen abusing the Dalit men, while forcing them to do sit-ups. A while later, he can be seen holding one of the two men by his neck, and asking him to spit on the ground and lick it.
The Quint could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
The candidate, who had lost the election, was identified as Balwant Singh Singhana, and the two men are Anil Kumar and Manjit Kumar.
Taking cognisance of the video, the Bihar police arrested Singh, following the directions of Aurangabad SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra.
"Based on the testimony of the victims, a case has been registered at the Amba police station. The complaint names one accused, who has now been arrested. He was a candidate in the elections and had lost. A chargesheet will be filed soon," Mishra said.
The accused, however, claimed that the two men were creating a ruckus under the influence of alcohol, and that they have done so several times in the past.
