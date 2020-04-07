Two Cops on Lockdown Duty Attacked by Mob in Bhopal, Injured

“Nearly 19 people have been booked. Of these some have been identified. They attacked the policemen with knives, lathis and stones around 10 pm in Islam Nagar locality,” the police official said.

Chief Minister Chouhan said attacks on policemen who are working day in and day out to protect people during the lockdown wont be tolerated.

“Kabootar or Kachori, no one will be spared. The goons and malefactors desperately need to be taught a lesson,” he tweeted. “These goons will be tried under the National Security Act,” he added.