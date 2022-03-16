2 Arrested for Abducting 7-Year-Old Girl for 'Human Sacrifice': Noida Police
The child, who has now been rescued, hailed from Chhijarsi village in Uttar Pradesh and was missing since 13 March.
The Noida Police on Tuesday, 15 March, arrested two people for allegedly abducting a seven-year-old girl to "sacrifice" her for an occult ritual on Holi. Three more involved in the case are presently at large, the police added.
The child, who has now been rescued, hailed from Chhijarsi village in Uttar Pradesh and had been missing since 13 March.
As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander, "Four teams were formed to investigate and 200 people were tracked through CCTV footage after an FIR was lodged under IPC Section 363 (missing) on the basis of a complaint by the girl's family."
The Probe
The arrests were made on the basis of manual inputs after a CCTV camera captured a man with the girl, the DCP added. The arrested persons have now been identified as Sonu Balmiki, and Neetu, his associate.
"Sonu, who was the neighbour of the child, was unmarried and had consulted an occultist, who suggested making a 'sacrifice' to the gods, which would help his matrimonial ambitions. Subsequently, this child was kidnapped and the accused said they could have sacrificed the child on Holi," the DCP told the reporters.
Further, the DCP indicated that one of the accused in the case was also the child's brother-in-law and the girl was finally found at her sister's home in Baghpat district.
Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Alok Singh has announced an award of Rs 50,000 for the team responsible for the probe. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway.
(With inputs from news agency PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.