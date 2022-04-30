‘Creating Issue Out of Non-Issues’: Former Bureaucrats Defend PM in Open Letter

A group of former judges and retired bureaucrats have questioned the 108 former bureaucrats for their silence on the post-poll violence in West Bengal and communal tension during the recent Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti processions in the country.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 197 intellectuals, including eight former judges, 97 former bureaucrats and 92 former army officers issued a rejoinder to the other ex-bureaucrats' group, expressing concern about "politics of hate.”

Accusing the others of trying to sway public opinion in vain and indulging in "virtue signalling,” the letter read: “We, as concerned citizens, do not support the open letter written to the Prime Minister by a self-styled Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG) In which the Prime Minister was called upon to end the politics of hate.”