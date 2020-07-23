1962 India-China War: 16 Chinese Bullets Couldn’t Kill Major Dubey

The Namka Chu Valley in Arunachal Pradesh is at a tri-junction of India, Tibet and Bhutan. The territorial dispute between China and India in the Namka Chu area revolved around Thagla Ridge, that lied on the north side of the valley. India claimed Thagla Ridge was on its side of the McMahon line but the Chinese claimed it was on the Tibetan side. The battle began when Indian forces were ordered to cross the Namka Chu rivulet and evict Chinese troops who had control of the Thagla Ridge.

The Chinese troops, enjoyed numerical superiority - an 11,000 strong PLA Division against 4,000 Indian troops - and also the advantage of shooting down at the Indian Army from the heights of the Thagla Ridge. At the time the Chinese were also equipped with Russian automatic guns, while most Indian troops were using the outdated .303 British-Raj era rifles.

The battle concluded with the defeat of Indian Army. Several Indian Army personnel were killed, many others captured by Chinese troops and were kept as Prisoners of War (PoW) for several months, mostly in Tibet.