19-Year-Old From Kerala Killed in US After Bullet Pierces Through Ceiling

A 19-year-old woman from Kerala was killed in the United States (US) on Monday in a freak accident in Alabama’s Montgomery. According to reports, 19-year-old Mariam Susan Mathew was sleeping at home when a stray bullet pierced through the ceiling and hit her.

Mariam Susan Mathew was the daughter of Boban Mathew, who hailed from Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, and Vincy.

On Monday night, when the family was fast asleep, a bullet was fired from the upper floor, and penetrated the ceiling of her residence in Montgomery and struck her. Reports say that her parents, who were also sleeping, woke up hearing a noise in the night, but went back to sleep as they thought nothing happened. In the morning, when Susan did not come out of the room, they went to check on her but found her in a pool of blood in her room. She was declared dead at 8.30 am.