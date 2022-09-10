19 Dead During Immersion of Ganesh Idols in Maharashtra

At least 19 persons died, 14 of them due to drowning, in different incidents that occurred during the immersion of Ganesh idols in parts of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The 10-day Ganesh festival, which had started on 31 August, ended on Friday. In Wardha district three persons drowned at Sawangi, while another one drowned at Devli, an official said.

Two persons drowned in a pond in Yavatmal district when they went for immersion of idols, he said.

In Ahmednagar district, two persons died of drowning in separate incidents at Supa and Belvandi, he said, adding that two others died in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra.

One each died in Pune's rural part, Dhule, Satara and Solapur city, he said.

Four persons died in a road accident at Sakkardara area of Nagpur city during Ganesh immersion, he said.