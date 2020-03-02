1880 Distress Calls to Delhi Police on Sunday, 481 From West Delhi

Following widespread rumours about violence from various parts of Delhi on 1 March, the Delhi Police released data of the distress calls they received on that day. The areas with the most volume of calls were west Delhi and southeast Delhi, which were also the regions where most rumours came from.

The data, received from Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Anil Mittal, shows that the Western Range of Delhi, including west Delhi, Outer Delhi and Rohini, saw the most number of calls with a total of 1,013.

There were various unconfirmed reports about violence in west Delhi on Sunday night, exacerbated by the shutting of Tilak Nagar Metro station.