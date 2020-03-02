1880 Distress Calls to Delhi Police on Sunday, 481 From West Delhi
Following widespread rumours about violence from various parts of Delhi on 1 March, the Delhi Police released data of the distress calls they received on that day. The areas with the most volume of calls were west Delhi and southeast Delhi, which were also the regions where most rumours came from.
The data, received from Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Anil Mittal, shows that the Western Range of Delhi, including west Delhi, Outer Delhi and Rohini, saw the most number of calls with a total of 1,013.
There were various unconfirmed reports about violence in west Delhi on Sunday night, exacerbated by the shutting of Tilak Nagar Metro station.
The Southern Range followed, with 540 total calls. Rumours of violence in the Kalkaji and Govindpuri areas were being spread. Kalkaji MLA Atishi tweeted about the situation, writing, that she had received WhatsApp messages about mobs in the area.
"These rumours are all false. Situation is peaceful. Police is patrolling the area," she wrote.
Investigation Underway, Arrests Made
According to the data released, 21 people in North West Delhi had been arrested under Section 7/51 of Criminal Code of Procedure. One person from Rohini and 18 from South Delhi district had been arrested, with 2 cases registered in the latter as well.
One person named Abhishek Shukla, aged 24 years has been arrested by Cyber Crime Cell, for spreading rumours about rioting in the Nihal Vihar area of West Delhi, according to the Delhi Police. He has over 10,000 followers on social media, and was using his following to spread rumours.
His mobile phone has been recovered and the alleged social media post has been confirmed to have been posted from his profile. His further antecedents are being examined.
On Sunday, Delhi Police officials had repeatedly emphasised on the importance of remaining calm, and put out notifications to not believe fake reports that were being spread.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )