183 Residents Test Positive for COVID-19 at IIT-Madras

One hundred and eighty-three students and staffers of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, (IIT-M) have tested positive for COVID-19 since December 1, according to news agency PTI. This has prompted the state government to monitor colleges and universities across Tamil Nadu.

This comes a day after the institute shut its labs, library and departments, asking students to not step out of their hostel rooms and to remain under quarantine. On 14 December, 71 residents of the campus, including 66 students, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

IIT-M had opened its doors for final-year students on December 7 as per an order from the government of Tamil Nadu.