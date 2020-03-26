180 Fall Ill Due to Food Poisoning After Eating ‘Kuttu’ in Haryana
At least 180 people were taken ill due to food poisoning in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri towns of Haryana, health officials said on Thursday, 26 March.
The officials said the people were admitted to civil hospitals at Jagadhri and Yamunanagar after they complained of vomiting and abdominal pain.
Yamunanagar Chief Medical Officer Dr Vijay Dahiya said most patients started pouring in Wednesday evening and were admitted.
All are stable now and would be discharged soon, he added.
As many as 120 patients are admitted to civil hospital in Jagadhri, the officials said.
Health officials were collecting samples of 'kuttu' flour from various shops in the district on Thursday and its sale was temporarily stopped.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)