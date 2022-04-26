17-Year-Old Found Dead in Hostel in Shantiniketan, Father Alleges Foul Play
The victim's father has demanded a CBI probe into the matter as he believes his son was 'murdered'.
On Friday, 22 April, a 17-year-old student was found dead in his hostel in Bengal's Birbhum district, only a week after the hostel was reopened for students. His father has alleged foul play and sought a CBI probe into the matter.
He was a Class 12 student of Patha Bhavana, which is under the Visva-Bharati University.
His father alleged that the university was trying to suppress facts pertaining to his death. The teenager was taken to Pearson Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead, and his body was then moved to Bolpur Mahakuma Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
The student hailed from Bonogram in Birbhum's Nanur. His death has sparked protests by his family and a few student organisations, including the TMCP and SFI.
Father Claims Foul Play
The father claimed that his son's death, which is being made to look like a suicide, was, in fact, a murder. He told the media that his son's body was removed from the crime scene and taken to the hospital without informing him or the police. He filed a complaint at the Shantiniketan police station.
Reportedly, the 17-year-old's body had several wounds when it was found. But the cause of death has not been ascertained yet, since the post-mortem report is awaited.
While speaking to the media, he reiterated that he was seeking a CBI probe into his son's death. Meanwhile, the university authorities launched an inquiry into the same.
BU Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty told The Indian Express, "This is a tragic incident, and we fully sympathise with the family. The university has extended all help to the family. We are also trying to find out how the student died."
The chancellor told journalists that he was open to a CBI inquiry. Following the protests, he reached out to the police seeking support.
"If the parents of the boy demand an investigation by the CBI or CID, we don't have any reservations. A young boy died, and we don' know what went on in his mind in the last minutes. He is our child. I am with his family and my sympathies are with them."Bidyut Chakraborty to PTI
On the same day, the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar shared a message sent by the Vishwa Bharati V-C, Bidyut Chakraborty.
The V-C's message read: "Kindly send security. My life is at risk. The agitators have broken the main gate and an untoward incident is likely to happen if you don't send police protection for me. It is an SOS."
The Chronology of Events
According to local sources, the teenager had returned to the campus hostel after it reopened for students a week ago. The hostel was shut down due to the COVID pandemic.
On Thursday, 21 April, he didn't accompany his friends and roommates to the prayer at around 7 in the morning and decided to stay back. His friends got worried when he didn't show up for class either. When they returned to the room to search for him, they found his body hanging from the ceiling fan.
The hostel warden and authorities, including V-C Chakraborty, were alerted immediately and they retrieved the body and took him to the Pearson Memorial hospital, where he was declared dead.
Before his body was taken to Bolpur Mahakuma Hospital for a post-mortem exam, his family and relatives protested, alleging foul play. After police intervention, the body was allowed to be taken and an FIR was filed.
Chakraborty told the media that he could not meet the family of the victim because the situation was tense.
"They (parents) were accompanied by protesters wielding bamboo poles. It was not advisable to meet the parents in such a circumstance."Bidyut Chakraborty to PTI
That very night, student activists belonging to TMCP and SFI protested outside the V-C's residence over the student's death. The protests continued till Saturday, during which protesters broke the entrance gate and tried to barge in. The police detained some of the protesters, who were all released eventually.
While the protests have been called off, there's still a heavy police presence on the campus as tension prevails.
BJP national secretary and Vishwa Bharati University graduate Anupam Hazra hit out at Chakraborty during a TV debate alleging that he should have at least met the parents.
