17-Year-Old Dalit Girl Alleges Sexual Assaulted in Kozhikode, Four Men Held

Kozhikode rural police detained four men on Wednesday, 20 October, in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old Dalit girl.

According to the police, the teen girl was attacked after one of the accused pretended to be in a relationship with her. The incident came to light after the girl filed a complaint with the police.

Speaking to The News Minute, officials of the Thottilpallam police in Kozhikode stated that one of the accused identified as 24-year-old Sayuj, pretended to be in a relationship with the teen girl and allegedly took her to a tourist destination under the Kozhikode rural police limits on 3 October, where the crime took place.