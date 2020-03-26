Hospitals Being Earmarked in 17 States for COVID-19 Treatment

Agarwal said, “If we can maintain 100 percent social distancing then it will be effective intervention in breaking the chain of coronavirus transmission.”

The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 649 in India on Thursday and the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 13, with one death reported each from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, according to the Health Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from 24 March midnight, asserting in an emotional appeal that unless India’s 130 crore people practised social distancing, the country will lose the war against coronavirus and slide back 21 years.

(Inputs: PTI)