162 Doctors, 107 Nurses Lost Lives Due To COVID-19 In India

COVID-19 has so far claimed the lives of 162 doctors, 107 nurses and 44 ASHA workers in the country, Rajya Sabha was told on Tuesday, PTI reported.

The figures are based on the intimations received from the states till January 22.

According to PTI, this was stated by Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey in the House in response to a question on the number of healthcare staff, including doctors, nurses and ASHA workers who have been affected died due to COVID-19.

Choubey said the process of insurance disbursement has been de-centralized under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package when asked if the data has been taken note of by the ministry

Accordingly, the verification of a person affected and died to COVID-19 vests with state governments/Central government authorities concerned.