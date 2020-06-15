A 16-year-old boy was stripped naked brutally and beaten up in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district for allegedly stealing a goat, the police said on Sunday.The incident was reported in Balgarh village where allegedly three men had beat up the boy, stripped him naked, had his hair chopped and demanded Rs 1 lakh from him, reported ANI.Despite denying it several times, the victim was beaten up by the accused and was taken to the hospital by his family after he reached home.Dalit Men Beaten, Paraded With Shoes Hung Around Their Neck in UPThe accused were arrested under section 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 327 (hurting to extort money from sufferer) and 34 (illegal act done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said the media report.Sub-Inspector Murlidhar Nagar, Thana Kotwali of Jhalawar, Rajasthan told ANI that the police will register an FIR after recording the victim’s statement.“Three people had thrashed him, they belong to the same village,” he said.An investigation into the incident is underway.Clip of Guj Girl Beaten for Eloping Viral as Dalit Thrashed in UP We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.