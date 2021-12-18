16 Students Test Positive for COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai, School Shut for a Week
16 students have tested positive for Coronavirus in Shetkari Shikshan Sanstha School in Navi Mumbai.
Sixteen students have tested positive for coronavirus in Shetkari Shikshan Sanstha School and Junior College in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai.
The father of one of the students studying in the school had returned to India from Qatar a few days prior to the outbreak. While his son had tested positive, he was negative when tests were conducted on him and his family upon his return.
Students of the school were tested on 13 December, following which 16 of them were found positive.
As a result of this outbreak, the school will remain shut for seven days and mass testing of students and staff of the school will be conducted.
The civic body has started contract-tracing of all those who have come in contact with the affected students.
At present there are 355 active cases under the Navi Mumbai municipal corporation area.
Meanwhile Maharashtra reported 902 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 17 December.
