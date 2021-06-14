16 AIADMK Workers Dismissed for Association With Sasikala

At a legislators meeting conducted at AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, 16 party functionaries who had corresponded with former interim General Secretary VK Sasikala were expelled from the party.

The action came following a resolution to take action against party workers who spoke to Sasikala. In a statement, the party termed Sasikala's telephonic conversations with party cadre as 'drama', stating that the party will never destroy itself for the desires of one family, ANI reported.

AIADMK spokesperson V Pugazhendi was also dismissed for anti-party activities, ANI reported.

Earlier this month, at a high-level meeting of AIADMK leaders, Tamil Nadu’s Opposition leader and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami had said that VK Sasikala and her kin do not have a place in the party.