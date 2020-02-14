15 Injured in Cylinder Blast in Rajasthan’s Sikar
Fifteen people were injured in an LPG cylinder blast that occurred in a house in Rajasthan’s Sikar on Thursday, 13 February, police said.
Nine of the injured are in a critical condition, police said. The incident occurred in Shekhpura Mohalla in a house located on the main road, Kotwali police’s Station House Officer (SHO), Kanhaiya Lal said.
Family members and neighbours gathered outside the house after leakage.
"People standing outside the house were injured by the impact of the blast. A total of 15 people are reproted to have suffered burn injuries and nine of them were referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for treatment. The rest are being treated at a local hospital," the SHO said.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)