14-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory in Delhi for Afghanistan Evacuees
Transportation of passengers from arrival airport will be taken care of by ITBP.
The Union Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, 24 August, that all people evacuated from Afghanistan will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine at Delhi's ITBP Chhawla Camp.
This comes in regards to the evacuation of people from Afghanistan since the Taliban took over the war-ravaged country on 15 August.
Considering the nature of crisis, the ministry said, exemption from mandatory pre-boarding RT-PCTR testing (presently mandated for international travellers) has been allowed.
The office memorandum dated Monday, 23 August, said that since the transmission of COVID and the circulation of variants is unclear in Afghanistan, as a matter of precaution, arriving persons will have to undergo 14 days of institutional quarantine at ITBP Chhawla Camp, in Delhi's Najafgarh road.
The memorandum added, "The Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Aviation shall intimate ITBP adequately in advance about the exact date and timing of these incoming flights, along with the passenger manifest. The said information may also be provided to the Government of NCT of Delhi," Mint reported.
Transportation of passengers from arrival airport to the Chhawla Camp, Najafgarh will be taken care of by ITBP.
Moreover, if a person tests positive for COVID or is detected as symptomatic will be shifted to COVID-19 dedicated hospital or COVID Care Centre in Delhi.
(With inputs from Mint)
