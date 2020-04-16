11 New COVID-19 Cases in Dharavi; Slum Area Tally at 71
The number of coronavirus cases in Dharavi reached 71 after 11 more people tested positive for the disease in the slum area of Mumbai on Thursday 16 April , a civic official said.
Of the 11 new cases, four were reported from Mukund Nagar, two each from Social Nagar and Rajiv Nagar, and one each from Sai Raj Nagar, Transit camp and Ramji Chawl localities of Dharavi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
Out of the total 71 cases, 18 have so far been reported from Mukund Nagar area of Dharavi, eight from Social Nagar and seven from Muslim Nagar localities, he said. So far, eight patients from Dharavi have died. Dharavi is one of the largest slum areas in Asia.
Nearly 15 lakh people live in shanties located in this highly congested area.
The total number of cases in India climbed to 12,380 on Thursday, 16 April according to the data released by the health ministry. The number includes 414 deaths and 1,488 recoveries.
Meanwhile, the United States reported nearly 2,600 COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours, AFP reported. Worldwide, over 2 million have been infected and nearly 1.4 lakh have died.
The Union health ministry has classified 170 hotspot districts as ‘Red Zones’, while 207 non-hotspot districts with clusters and non-infected districts have been classified as ‘Green Zones’, according to ANI.
