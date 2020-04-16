11 New COVID-19 Cases in Dharavi; Slum Area Tally at 71

The number of coronavirus cases in Dharavi reached 71 after 11 more people tested positive for the disease in the slum area of Mumbai on Thursday 16 April , a civic official said.

Of the 11 new cases, four were reported from Mukund Nagar, two each from Social Nagar and Rajiv Nagar, and one each from Sai Raj Nagar, Transit camp and Ramji Chawl localities of Dharavi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.