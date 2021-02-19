10th Round of India-China Talks Over Border Dispute on 20 February

The ninth round of India China Corps Commander level talks which concluded on Monday, 25 January, were "positive, practical and constructive," with both sides agreeing to "push for an early disengagement of frontline troops," the government said in a statement.

"The two sides agreed that this round of meeting was positive, practical and constructive, which further enhanced mutual trust and understanding. The two sides agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops. They also agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, maintain the good momentum of dialogue and negotiation," the government said in its statement.

“The two sides agreed to continue their effective efforts in ensuring the restraint of the frontline troops, stabilise and control the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the China-India border, and jointly maintain peace and tranquility," the statement said.