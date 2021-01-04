100 Million Card Details Leaked To Dark Web In Juspay Data Breach
Juspay processes transactions from Amazon, MakeMyTrip, Swiggy, Uber, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other well-known apps
Personal details such as email ids, full names, phone numbers,and debit and credit card details of over a 100 million users of Juspay has been breached by a hacker who posted the data for sale on the dark web, discovered a cyber-researcher last week.
The Bangalore start-up processes transactions from Amazon, MakeMyTrip, Swiggy, Uber, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other well-used applications in India and had announced the data breach in August of 2020.
Juspay confirmed the breach in a statement admitting a compromise in one of its servers. The breach happened in a data dump which would allow for more online phishing scams. The data dump was discovered in the first week of January by cybersecurity researcher, Rajshekhar Rajaharia, reported NDTV.
He apparently discovered it was done by a hacker who was trying to approach buyers on Telegram in exchange for Bitcoin payments, reported NDTV. Rajaharia told Business Insider that the seller demanded $8,000 in Bitcoin to purchase the data.
The data leak could make card holders prone to phishing scam where users may be conned into revealing private information like OTPs or PINs, said Rajaharia to Business Insider.
(With inputs from Business Insider and NDTV Gadgets)
