1-Seater Trainer Jet Crashes in Pune Leaving Pilot Injured; Probe Underway
The pilot, identified as Bhavna Rathod, sustained minor injuries and is presently receiving medical treatment.
A single-seater trainer aircraft, belonging to Carver Aviation, crashed in Maharashtra's Pune on Monday, 25 July, injuring the woman pilot operating it, said officials.
"Carver Aviation Cessna 152 aircraft VT-ALI on a solo cross-country flight made a crash landing while 15 nm inbound to Baramati Airfield due to suspected power loss," news agency ANI quoted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as saying.
The pilot, identified as 22-year-old Bhavna Rathod, sustained minor injuries and is presently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.
As per a police official, the crash occurred at around 11:30 am in Indapur tehsil's Kadbanwadi area. The carrier had taken off from Pune's Baramati airport.
The official added that the aircraft was also damaged and that a probe into the incident was on.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.