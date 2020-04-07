1 Lakh Rapid Tests Will be Done in Delhi’s Hotspot Areas: Kejriwal

“We will give the police phone numbers of Tablighi Jamaat event attendees to trace and ascertain whether they moved in nearby areas,” he said.

Kejriwal said the government will effectively trace people who came in contact with COVID-19 infected patients, adding that phone numbers of 27,702 persons who have been directed for self quarantine have been given to the police to check their movement.

The sealing of areas where affected people have been found is also going on, he said.

“Serious coronavirus patients having other ailments, and those above 50 years of age will be kept in hospitals. Those less ill and below 50 years of age will be kept at facilities in dharamsalas and banquet halls,” he said.

The government has not shared details yet on those hotels where 12,000 will be taken over by it. The requirement of ventilators and other equipments has also been planned.