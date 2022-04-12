1 Arrested After Chhattisgarh Woman Attacked With Iron Rod, Raped and Murdered

"He was arrested after the probe. He confessed to the crime. He said when the victim resisted, he held her by the hair and dragged her to a nearby isolated plot and tried to rape her," NDTV quoted Pallava as saying.

The police informed further that after forcing himself upon her as she resisted, Yadav murdered her and fled the crime scene. The accused is presently in jail on charges of rape and murder.

The victim had reportedly lost her parents a few years ago, and survived on the generosity of the locals in the area.

(With inputs from NDTV.)