‘Inclusive’: Ramakrishna Mission to Not Comment on PM’s CAA Remark

The Ramakrishna Math and Mission on Sunday, 12 January, distanced itself from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, contending that it was a strictly apolitical body which did not respond to "ephemeral" calls.

The prime minister, during his address at Belur Math- the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission- said that the new law would not take away anybody's citizenship, and a section of the youth was being misguided about CAA.

Addressing a press meet, Swami Suvirananda, the Ramakrishna Math and Mission general secretary, said, "The organisation will not comment on the prime minister's speech on CAA. We are a strictly apolitical body. We have come here after leaving our homes to answer eternal calls. We do not respond to ephemeral calls."