HRRFJ Awards: Fatima Khan Wins Young Journalist of the Year, Manipur Docu Shines

The Quint won big at the annual Human Rights and Religious Freedom (HRRF) Journalism Awards 2024 – the winners of which were announced at a ceremony in Chicago, Illinois on 24 August.
The Quint's former journalist Fatima Khan bagged the HRRF Young Journalist of the Year for her extensive reporting on hate crimes in India.
In addition, The Quint's documentary on Manipur relief camps by Saptarshi Basak was among the finalists for the Best Video Story on Human Rights and Religious Freedom.
HRRF Journalism Awards is a project of the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC), a Washington DC-based advocacy group. “Today, we honour the unwavering courage and integrity of the journalists who have stood on the frontlines of truth, amplifying the voices of the oppressed and defending the fundamental rights of all people. Their fearless commitment to justice and religious freedom, often in the face of tremendous adversity, is not only inspiring but essential in the fight to preserve India’s pluralistic values,” said IAMC president Mohammed Jawad at the ceremony in Chicago.
The Award-Winning Stories
Fatima, who won the prestigious Young Journalist of the Year award, was recognised for her following stories and videos:
‘QR Code Shows He’s Muslim’ — Online Platforms Leave Vendors, Workers Vulnerable
10 Years Since Muzaffarnagar Riots: Missing Bodies & The Right To Be Declared Dead
Elections 2024: In This Uttar Pradesh Town, Eid Is A ‘Black Day’ For Many Muslims
Not Just Muzaffarnagar: Muslim Students Across India Recall Teachers’ Hate
Saptarshi’s documentary, which brought to the forefront the voices of thousands of internally displaced Manipuris – both Meities and Kukis – as they continue to languish in relief camps a year after the ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state, can be watched here:
The HRRF Journalism Awards are a recognition of our dedicated coverage on the steep rise in incidents of hate crimes, discrimination, and communal violence in India as well as the ongoing conflict in Manipur. Our work over the years around these issues have often come at great personal risk to our reporters. Become a member and support us in our endeavour.
To know more about our coverage, check out our Special Projects on Uncovering Hate and Manipur Violence.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)