How Safe is Your Bengaluru Home? An Architect Explains Building Collapse

At least six buildings have collapsed in Bengaluru in two months, putting the city's civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Municipal Corporation (BBMP) under the lens.

One such building was a three-storey residential quarter for Bangalore Milk Union Ltd (BAMUL) employees located near Dairy Circle that collapsed in September 2021. The incident forced many other employees and their families to vacate their homes out of fear.

Residents alleged that cracks had started appearing in the 40-year-old building, however, no action was taken to maintain the condition of the quarters.

What makes buildings unsafe? The Quint asked an architect, Naresh Narsimhan.