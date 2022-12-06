How Babasaheb Ambedkar's Followers Are Keeping His Love for Books Alive

American journalist and writer John Gunther, in his book Inside Asia (1939), mentions that Dr BR Ambedkar had a library of 8,000 books. Books were Ambedkar’s most prized possessions as he gave utmost priority to cultivation of mind, a fact acutely grasped by his followers after his death.

Ambedkar died on 6 December 1956 in Delhi and was cremated at Mumbai’s Dadar Chowpatty, a place now known as Chaityabhoomi. Every year, Ambedkarites from across the country flock to Chaityabhoomi in thousands (now lakhs) to pay homage to their dearest leader.

“Every person who comes here, compulsorily leaves with a book in their hand. Old people who can’t read themselves also make it a point to buy a book or two for their children,” Gautam Sangle, a bookseller, told The Quint.

Sangle, who is 49 years old now, started selling books when he was just a schoolboy. “We would set up our stall in the sand. If the waves brought water onto the shore, we would scramble to save our books and magazines from getting wet,” he reminisced.