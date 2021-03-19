Zomato Row: ‘Worried About My Safety,’ Hitesha Issues Statement

There have been many attempts made through social media to pressurise me to withdraw the complaint. I am a law abiding citizen of India who firmly believes in the judiciary. I have been cooperating with the police and have not left Bengaluru as spread by various quarters. Bengaluru is home for me.

I just wanted to share the incident but instead, my words have been further twisted. I live by myself in Bengaluru and the past few days have been very difficult for me and I am worried about my safety. A neutral probe by the investigative agencies will bring out the truth and I look forward to it.

I would not risk my life, reputation, respect and peace of mind by orchestrating anything as attributed to me. I appeal to all netizens not to express any opinion till the trial is completed by the appropriate legal forum.

(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)