Uttar Pradesh Govt Announces Free COVID Vaccines for All Above 18

Uttar Pradesh will now offer the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost from 1 May, as India's vaccine net widens to include all over the age of 18.

The decision was taken late on Tuesday at a virtual cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who tested positive for the disease last week.

Adityanath tweeted: "In the cabinet meeting, it has been decided that COVID vaccination to all people above 18 in Uttar Pradesh will be made free. Coronavirus will lose, India will win."