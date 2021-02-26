Woman With Explosives on Chennai-Mangalore Train Held in Kerala

The Railway Protection Force in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Friday, 26 February seized a huge stock of explosives from a train passenger. According to officials, 117 gelatin sticks and 350 detonators were seized from a woman identified as Ramani, who is a native of Tiruvannamalai and was a passenger in the Chennai Central-Mangalore Central Superfast Express. She has been detained and is in custody.

According to railway officials, the explosives were seized during an inspection of the Railway Protection Force’s crime squad.