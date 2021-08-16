Wayanad First Kerala District to Give First Dose of COVID Vaccine to All Adults

Wayanad became the first district in Kerala to vaccinate its adult population with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Minister Veena George said that the district has vaccinated all persons above 18, except those who have recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, people in quarantine and those who refused to get vaccinated.

More than 6.16 lakh people out of the targeted 6.51 lakh persons have received the first dose of vaccination in the district, while over 2.13 lakh people have received the second dose which is 31.67 percent of the district’s population.