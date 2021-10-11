US Naval Chief To Visit India, Calls India One of US' Closest Strategic Partners
The visit coincides with the second phase of the Malabar exercise where navies of the Quad nations will be featured.
Admiral Mike Gilday, the chief of the United States (US) naval operations is scheduled to visit India from 11 to 15 October. He is supposed to meet the Indian Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, and some other high-level officials during the visit.
Last week, the Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visited India and it was not long ago that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the US for a discussion on the India-US ties and to attend the Quad summit. It was in 2016 that the US designated India as a Major Defence Partner.
In a statement announcing his visit, the Admiral described India as one of their "closest strategic partners" and said the relationship between the two nations is a point of strength in their endeavour to keep the Indo-Pacific free and open. "This visit is a great opportunity for me to meet with my counterpart in India and discuss areas for continued mutual cooperation. No doubt, there are many areas where we can partner and collaborate," he added.
There is no better signal of the US Navy’s desire to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific than operating in the region.Chief of Naval Operations Public Affairs, press release
The visit coincides with the second phase of the Malabar exercise, which is set to begin from Tuesday, Hindustan Times reported. The exercise will feature the navies of all four Quad countries – India, the US, Australia and Japan.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and Business Standard.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.