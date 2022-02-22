'Won't Go Unanswered': US, France as Russia Recognises Rebel Regions in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden, France's Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday, 22 February, warned that Moscow's gambit to recognise two breakaway areas in Ukraine "would not go unanswered."

The public condemnation came after President Vladimir Putin on Monday, ordered Russian troops into two Moscow-backed rebel regions of Eastern Ukraine, challenging Western threats of sanctions in a move that could set off a potentially catastrophic war with Kyiv.