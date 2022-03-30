Ukraine Invasion: Putin-Zelenskyy Meet Possible After Tuesday's Peace Talks

After a 'successful' peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on Tuesday, 29 March, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia claimed that the results are sufficient for a meeting at the leaders' level, raising the possibility of a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin.

After Tuesday's peace talks, Russia’s deputy defence minister had announced that Moscow has decided to “fundamentally...cut back” operations near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and Chernihiv to “increase mutual trust” at talks aimed at ending the war.

However, Ukraine said it was not entirely convinced with Russia's promise of scaling down military operations around Kyiv and Chernihiv.