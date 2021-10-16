BJP’s ‘Neo-Hindus' Are a Threat to Hindutva: Uddhav Thackeray at Dussehra Rally

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, 15 October, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and its brand of Hindutva, called for a national debate on federalism, sympathised with the farmers, and lavished praise on his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing the annual Shiv Sena Dussehra Rally, held virtually without break since 1966, Thackeray called for an honest discussion on Centre-State relations as the country marks the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

He said that the Indian Constitution framed by Dr BR Ambedkar has laid down clear guidelines on the rights of the Centre and states, with autonomy to the latter, along with sovereign rights like the Centre.