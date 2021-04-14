Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Sunni Waqf Board Moves Allahabad High Court

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Tuesday, 13 April, moved an urgent petition before the Allahabad High Court in the Kashi Vishwanath Mandi-Gyanvapi Masjid case in which the trial court at Varanasi allowed an ASI study of the mosque on 8 April.

Sunni Central Waqf Board's standing counsel Puneet Kumar Gupta argued that the trial court passed the order illegally and without jurisdiction as the matter is before the high court and Justice Prakash Pandia had reserved the order on 15 March this year.

"We moved the Allahabad High Court today against the judgment of the lower court and filed a petition," Gupta told reporters.