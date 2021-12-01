Student Opens Fire in Michigan High School; 3 Dead, Several Wounded

An active shooter situation unfolded in Oxford High School in Michigan when a 15-year-old student opened fire in the school premises, killing three students and wounding eight others, including a teacher, on Tuesday, 30 November, news agency AP reported.

As per information shared by Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe, the three fatalities were a 16-year-old boy and two girls, aged 14 and 17 respectively. Two other wounded victims were reportedly undergoing surgery till 5 pm on Tuesday, and six others were in a stable condition.

The shooter's name was not disclosed by the authorities, who said that they were still probing the motive behind the incident.

McCabe stated that the deputies had arrested the culprit within minutes of reaching the site of the attack, following a deluge of 911 calls around 1 pm. A semi-automatic handgun, as well as several magazines used to store ammunition, were recovered, McCabe added, AP reported.