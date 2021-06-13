Shiv Sena MLA Dumps Garbage on Man for Not Getting Drains Cleaned

Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande on Saturday, 12 June, forced a Brihan Municipal Corporation (BMC) contractor to sit on a waterlogged road in Mumbai and asked people to dump garbage on him for not getting drains cleaned properly.

The incident took place in the Saki Naka areas of Chandivali in the metropolis. Lande, in a viral video is seen asking the contractor to sit on the waterlogged road.

As the contractor is forced to sit, a person walks up to him and pushes him. The MLA is then seen directing two men to pour a pile of garbage on the contractor.