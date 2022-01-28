SC Stays Madras HC Order To Wind Up SpiceJet for 3 Weeks, But Raps Airline

In an interim relief to the debt-ridden air carrier SpiceJet, the Supreme Court on Friday, 28 January, stayed the Madras High Court ruling passed in December 2020 to wind up the company and liquidate its assets in order to clear the loan.

The court also asked SpiceJet to try settling with Credit Suisse, to which it owes an amount of the order of $24 million, and has been unable to find a way to pay back the amount so far.

The stay will remain in place for three weeks, as per the time requested by the senior advocate Harish Salve, who argued for SpiceJet. Salve said that the airline is trying to work things out with the Swiss creditor, according to LiveLaw.