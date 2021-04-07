Deshmukh, Parab Pressured Me to Extort Money: Vaze Pens Letter

The Ambani bomb scare case saw a new twist after suspended Mumbai Police top cop Sachin Vaze on Wednesday, 7 April, submitted a handwritten letter before a Mumbai court accusing former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Transport Minister Anil Parab, and others of pressuring him to extort money from the contractors of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and illegal tobacco factories and bars in the city.

Vaze was arrested in connection with the scare caused by explosives in a parked car near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, as well as with the death of Mansukh Hiren – the owner of the said car.

In his letter, Vaze said he was placed under suspension in March 2004 and was duly reinstated in service on 6 June 2020. He claimed that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was against his reinstatement, and had asked for it to be revoked.