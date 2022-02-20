'Remain Gravely Concerned': G7 Foreign Ministers on Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Condemning Russia's ceasefire violations along the tense border areas, the foreign secretaries underlined Russia's disregard for the Minsk Agreements, calling upon the nation for de-escalation.

"Russia must de-escalate and fulfil its commitments in implementing the Minsk Agreements. The increase in ceasefire violations along the line of contact in recent days is highly concerning. We condemn the use of heavy weaponry and indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas, which constitute a clear violation of the Minsk Agreements," the statement on Saturday read.

The Minsk Agreements struck in 2014 and 2015 and named after the Belarus capital, aimed at ending the war between the government of Ukraine and the Russian-speaking secessionists in eastern Ukraine.