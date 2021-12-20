Rs 13,000 Cr Recovered From Asset Sale of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday, 20 December, that banks have recovered a total of Rs 13,109.17 crore from asset sale of fugitives like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

Sitharaman made the statement in response to a discussion on the second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants which authorises the government to spend an additional Rs 3.73 lakh crore during the current fiscal year.

The extra spending includes infusion of over Rs 62,000 crore into the company that holds residual assets and liabilities of Air India, Rs 58,430 crore by way of additional fertiliser subsidy, Rs 53,123 crore towards payment of pending export incentives and Rs 22,039 crore to the Rural Development Ministry for transfer to the National Rural Employment Guarantee Fund.