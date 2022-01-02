Revoking FCRA Licence Will Hurt Our Funding, Humanitarian Work, Says Oxfam India

A day after the Home Ministry revoked the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of Oxfam India, the group issued a statement on Sunday, 2 January, which said that the decision to refuse the renewal of the licence would hurt its funding from abroad, which it needed to continue humanitarian and social work in 16 states.

Oxfam India tweeted, "We have been working in public interest with the government, communities, and frontline workers for decades. This decision by the MHA will severely hamper these collaborations, through which we were providing relief to those who needed it the most during times of crisis."