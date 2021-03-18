Woman’s Kin Allege Abduction in Jarkiholi Sex CD Case: All We Know

In a shocking turn of events in the Ramesh Jarkiholi sex CD case, the parents of a woman who was allegedly seen in the leaked videos with the former Karnataka Minister lodged a complaint with the Belagavi police alleging that they fear for their life and that their daughter had been abducted from Bengaluru.

Karnataka’s former Water Resources Minister Jarkiholi has been embroiled in the scandal since Kannada news channels on 2 March flashed visuals of him with the young woman, where he was accused of allegedly offering a government job in exchange of sex.

Jarkiholi, who later resigned on 3 March on ‘moral grounds,’ called it a conspiracy.

However, the case has now gotten murkier after not just the woman, but also a journalist, and a video editor of a private TV channel being reported to be missing.