Rahul Gandhi Helps Accident Victim in Kerala, Netizens Shower Praise

Rahul Gandhi helped shift the injured man to the hospital in his convoy’s ambulance.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was on his way to his hotel in Kerala's Wayanad on Saturday, 2 July, when he encountered an accident victim on the road.

On seeing the injured person, Gandhi stopped his car, and helped shift the injured man to the hospital in his convoy’s ambulance. The Congress leader is a Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad.

In a viral video, Gandhi can be seen helping with the stretcher while he was surrounded by a crowd of people. The man was later identified to be as one Aboobacker and is recovering at a nearby hospital, PTI reported.

The MP was returning to his hotel in Nilambur after attending a series of party programmes. He is on a three-day visit to his constituency.

(With inputs from PTI)

